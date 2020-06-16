SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Dazzles Magazine Cover with a New Look
Actor Kim Woo Bin posed for the cover of one fashion magazine's upcoming issue.

On June 15, Kim Woo Bin's management agency AM Entertainment updated their official Instagram with a new photo of the actor.

The photo was of Kim Woo Bin's cover for the upcoming issue of fashion magazine Esquire Korea.
Kim Woo BinIn the cover, Kim Woo Bin has cut his long hair and shows off his impeccable aura with a semi-long hair.

The actor dressed up in a black turtleneck sweater and topped his look off with a metal watch.
Kim Woo BinSince the last official photo of Kim Woo Bin was of him pulling off a much longer hairstyle, fans are flooding the social media post with comments expressing how much they love Kim Woo Bin's new look.

Kim Woo BinMeanwhile, more pictorials and interview of Kim Woo Bin is about to be unveiled in the magazine's July issue.

(Credit= 'ament_official' Instagram, sidusHQ)
