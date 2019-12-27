[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Poses for the Camera with Long Hair

Kim Woo Bin's new pictorial made headlines as it features the actor pulling a long hairstyle off so perfectly.On December 27, Kim Woo Bin's management agency sidusHQ released a new pictorial of Kim Woo Bin online.In the photos, the model-turned-actor showed off his shockingly long hair while striking poses and various facial expressions in front of the camera.A source from sidusHQ stated, "We did this photo shoot when Kim Woo Bin had very long hair as way to record it for the fans who were not able to see him during that time. We planned it specifically like a gift for them."Back in May 2017, Kim Woo Bin announced his indefinite hiatus after he was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer.Then in November 2019, Kim Woo Bin made his first public appearance in nearly two and a half years as an award presenter of '2019 Blue Dragon Awards'.Meanwhile, Kim Woo Bin announced that he will make his TV comeback as a narrator of MBC's upcoming documentary series 'Humanimal'.(Credit= sidusHQ)(SBS Star)