SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Poses for the Camera with Long Hair
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Poses for the Camera with Long Hair

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.27 14:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Poses for the Camera with Long Hair
Kim Woo Bin's new pictorial made headlines as it features the actor pulling a long hairstyle off so perfectly.

On December 27, Kim Woo Bin's management agency sidusHQ released a new pictorial of Kim Woo Bin online.
Kim Woo BinIn the photos, the model-turned-actor showed off his shockingly long hair while striking poses and various facial expressions in front of the camera.
Kim Woo BinA source from sidusHQ stated, "We did this photo shoot when Kim Woo Bin had very long hair as way to record it for the fans who were not able to see him during that time. We planned it specifically like a gift for them."
Kim Woo BinBack in May 2017, Kim Woo Bin announced his indefinite hiatus after he was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer.

Then in November 2019, Kim Woo Bin made his first public appearance in nearly two and a half years as an award presenter of '2019 Blue Dragon Awards'.
Kim Woo BinMeanwhile, Kim Woo Bin announced that he will make his TV comeback as a narrator of MBC's upcoming documentary series 'Humanimal'.

(Credit= sidusHQ)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙