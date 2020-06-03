[SBS Star] SM Ent. Forgets to Include JAEMIN in NCT DREAM's Official Track Cover

K-pop boy group NCT DREAM's management agency SM Entertainment forgot to include the member JAEMIN in an official cover of the group's track.Back in April, SM Entertainment shared a cover photo for one of NCT DREAM's latest tracks 'LOVE AGAIN' online.In the photos, all six members of NCT DREAM―RENJUN, JENO, HAECHAN, JAEMIN, CHENLE and JISUNG posed in front of an orange background in stylish casual clothes.Then recently, a mobile version of the same cover photo with black borders was unveiled.In this photo though, JAEMIN, who was in the middle-bottom of the April-released one, was missing.While re-sizing and re-editing the image, it seemed like the designer forgot to photoshop JAEMIN into it and SM Entertainment still approved the image.After seeing this, a great number of fans became really upset.Not only was this a huge deal, but it was also because SM Entertainment had made numerous "silly" mistakes in the past.Fans left comments such as, "NCT DREAM only has six members. How could they possibly leave one out like that?", "How unprofessional! This is such a stupid mistake.", "I'm seriously so pissed off right now." and so on.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)