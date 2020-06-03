SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SM Ent. Forgets to Include JAEMIN in NCT DREAM's Official Track Cover
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] SM Ent. Forgets to Include JAEMIN in NCT DREAM's Official Track Cover

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.03 17:29 Updated 2020.06.03 17:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SM Ent. Forgets to Include JAEMIN in NCT DREAMs Official Track Cover
K-pop boy group NCT DREAM's management agency SM Entertainment forgot to include the member JAEMIN in an official cover of the group's track. 

Back in April, SM Entertainment shared a cover photo for one of NCT DREAM's latest tracks 'LOVE AGAIN' online. 

In the photos, all six members of NCT DREAM―RENJUN, JENO, HAECHAN, JAEMIN, CHENLE and JISUNG posed in front of an orange background in stylish casual clothes. 
NCT DREAMThen recently, a mobile version of the same cover photo with black borders was unveiled. 

In this photo though, JAEMIN, who was in the middle-bottom of the April-released one, was missing. 

While re-sizing and re-editing the image, it seemed like the designer forgot to photoshop JAEMIN into it and SM Entertainment still approved the image. 
NCT DREAMAfter seeing this, a great number of fans became really upset. 

Not only was this a huge deal, but it was also because SM Entertainment had made numerous "silly" mistakes in the past. 

▶ [SBS Star] Fans Are Disappointed & Angry at SM Ent. for Their Never-ending Mistakes

Fans left comments such as, "NCT DREAM only has six members. How could they possibly leave one out like that?", "How unprofessional! This is such a stupid mistake.", "I'm seriously so pissed off right now." and so on. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)       
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙