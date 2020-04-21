SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Are Disappointed & Angry at SM Ent. for Their Never-ending Mistakes
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.21
Many fans are annoyed at management agency SM Entertainment for continuously making "silly" mistakes.

Recently, some fans have been discussing how many mistakes SM Entertainment have made so far.

They talked about instances where there have been spelling mistakes, typos, photo mistakes on official announcements and merchandise.

While sighing in frustration, they said things like, "You had one job, SM...", "This isn't a joke, man. They honestly need to start doing their job properly.", "Ah, those mistakes may be viewed 'minor' to some, but as a fan of one of their artists, they really get on my nerves!" and so on.

Here are some mistakes fans have brought up during their discussion.

1. NCT DREAM → NTC DREAM
SM Entertainment's mistakes2. TAEMIN → TAENIN
SM Entertainment's mistakes3. TEN → TAE
SM Entertainment's mistakes4. BAEKHYUN → BACKHYUN
SM Entertainment's mistakes5. GIRLS' GENERATION → GIRLS' GENERRATION
SM Entertainment's mistakes6. Typing EXO on SHINee's Concert DVD
SM Entertainment's mistakes7. Writing TVXQ! on a notice for EXO
SM Entertainment's mistakes8. Sharing a random image on NCT's Twitter
SM Entertainment's mistakes9. Uploading a photo of NCT on EXO's Twitter
SM Entertainment's mistakes10. Making a hole on Hyoyeon's face on GIRLS' GENERATION's album
SM Entertainment's mistakes(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
