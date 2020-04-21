[SBS Star] Fans Are Disappointed & Angry at SM Ent. for Their Never-ending Mistakes

Many fans are annoyed at management agency SM Entertainment for continuously making "silly" mistakes.Recently, some fans have been discussing how many mistakes SM Entertainment have made so far.They talked about instances where there have been spelling mistakes, typos, photo mistakes on official announcements and merchandise.While sighing in frustration, they said things like, "You had one job, SM...", "This isn't a joke, man. They honestly need to start doing their job properly.", "Ah, those mistakes may be viewed 'minor' to some, but as a fan of one of their artists, they really get on my nerves!" and so on.Here are some mistakes fans have brought up during their discussion.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)