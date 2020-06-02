[SBS Star] YG Ent. Releases Statement Confirming BLACKPINK LISA Was Scammed by Former Manager

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment confirmed the report that LISA was scammed by her former manager.On June 2, Market News reported that LISA's former manager 'A' stole 1 billion won (approximately 818,000 dollars) from LISA saying that he would look into real estate for her.LISA then lost all her money when Manager 'A' spent the whole amount on gambling.The report has surprised many―not only with the amount of money, but also as the manager 'A' was reportedly well-trusted within the company and by the members of BLACKPINK.Following the report, YG Entertainment released the statement below:After looking into the matter, we confirmed that LISA was a victim of fraud by former manager 'A'.As LISA wishes to settle this amicably, as the former manager was someone LISA had trusted, 'A' has reimbursed a part of the sum and has left the company after agreeing on a reimbursement plan for the rest of the sum.We bow our heads and express our sincere apology for causing concerns to the fans who love our artist.We are very embarrassed by the misconduct of 'A', and are feeling responsible for the management and supervision.We are currently taking preventive measures to prevent such incidents ever happening again.(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)(SBS Star)