SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] YG Ent. Releases Statement Confirming BLACKPINK LISA Was Scammed by Former Manager
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] YG Ent. Releases Statement Confirming BLACKPINK LISA Was Scammed by Former Manager

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.02 14:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] YG Ent. Releases Statement Confirming BLACKPINK LISA Was Scammed by Former Manager
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment confirmed the report that LISA was scammed by her former manager.
LISAOn June 2, Market News reported that LISA's former manager 'A' stole 1 billion won (approximately 818,000 dollars) from LISA saying that he would look into real estate for her.

LISA then lost all her money when Manager 'A' spent the whole amount on gambling.

▶ [SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Reportedly Scammed by Her Former Manager
LISAThe report has surprised many―not only with the amount of money, but also as the manager 'A' was reportedly well-trusted within the company and by the members of BLACKPINK.

Following the report, YG Entertainment released the statement below:

After looking into the matter, we confirmed that LISA was a victim of fraud by former manager 'A'.

As LISA wishes to settle this amicably, as the former manager was someone LISA had trusted, 'A' has reimbursed a part of the sum and has left the company after agreeing on a reimbursement plan for the rest of the sum.

We bow our heads and express our sincere apology for causing concerns to the fans who love our artist.

We are very embarrassed by the misconduct of 'A', and are feeling responsible for the management and supervision.

We are currently taking preventive measures to prevent such incidents ever happening again.
LISA(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙