[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Reportedly Scammed by Her Former Manager

A former manager of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK reportedly scammed the group's member LISA and wasted her money on gambling.According to Market News' exclusive report on June 2, LISA's former manager 'A', who has been with her since her BLACKPINK debut in 2016, stole 1 billion won (approximately 818,000 dollars) and wasted it all on gambling.LISA has put her trust into 'A' and relied on him since she was a rookie; while 'A' took advantage of this trust and told LISA he would help her find some real estate to invest in.However, the report stated that he lost all of her money on gambling while people around him had no idea he was doing something like this.One insider told Market News, "LISA is a foreign member of BLACKPINK, and she has been alone in Korea since she was very young. She can be very vulnerable to these kinds of things."'A' is reportedly still employed at YG Entertainment, but the agency is working on his resignation from the company.Meanwhile, YG Entertainment has yet to share their official statement regarding the report. Stay tuned for updates.(Credit= 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)(SBS Star)