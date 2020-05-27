SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Says, "I'm Nothing Without BTS"
[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Says, "I'm Nothing Without BTS"

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS shared his fear of the group's disbandment in the future.

On the sixth episode of BTS' new documentary series 'Break The Silence', the seven members of BTS honestly shared their thoughts while talking about their future, the group's retirement, and more.

JUNGKOOKAfter their discussion, JUNGKOOK confessed that he always worry about the group's disbandment, and how he would continue his career on all by himself.

JUNGKOOK said, "What if BTS suddenly disbands? What could I do all by myself? When I thought about it, I realized that I have nothing. There's not much I can do (on my own)."

He went on, "Sometimes when I'm alone, there are times when I feel overwhelmed with fear washing over me."
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK mentioned in a previous episode that his members are almost like his family members.

He said, "I moved to Seoul at a very young age, so I didn't really have any friends. The members are the ones who were always by my side, and the ones I've been with the longest."

He added, "They aren't my family, but they feel like my family. I feel a close connection with them."
