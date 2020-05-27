[SBS Star] BTS Members Share Their Honest Thoughts on the Group's Retirement

The members of K-pop boy group BTS shared their honest thoughts on retiring and going separate ways in the future.On the sixth episode of BTS' new documentary series 'Break the Silence', the seven members brought up the topic of BTS' retirement.SUGA said, "I don't think I'll have any regrets. I've been to every place I've ever wanted to go to."RM added, "I want to focus on the good times rather than a sad goodbye," and all members agreed on his words.J-HOPE said, "When the time comes for us to agree to let this go. As long as it's not a crash but a landing, there would be no regrets.""I'm not sure if I will be able to admit it when the time comes," JIMIN said, "We may have no choice but to let go. If we become so exhausted to the point where we can't recharge, then we'll really have to let it all go."Back in 2018 during 'Mnet Asian Music Awards', JIN revealed that BTS members considered going their separate ways because of the difficulties they were facing earlier that year.The members thankfully were able to overcome the obstacles and continue on together as BTS until this day.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)