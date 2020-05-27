SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Members Share Their Honest Thoughts on the Group's Retirement
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Members Share Their Honest Thoughts on the Group's Retirement

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.05.27 14:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Members Share Their Honest Thoughts on the Groups Retirement
The members of K-pop boy group BTS shared their honest thoughts on retiring and going separate ways in the future.

On the sixth episode of BTS' new documentary series 'Break the Silence', the seven members brought up the topic of BTS' retirement.

SUGA said, "I don't think I'll have any regrets. I've been to every place I've ever wanted to go to."

RM added, "I want to focus on the good times rather than a sad goodbye," and all members agreed on his words.
Big Hit EntertainmentBig Hit EntertainmentJ-HOPE said, "When the time comes for us to agree to let this go. As long as it's not a crash but a landing, there would be no regrets."
Big Hit EntertainmentBig Hit Entertainment"I'm not sure if I will be able to admit it when the time comes," JIMIN said, "We may have no choice but to let go. If we become so exhausted to the point where we can't recharge, then we'll really have to let it all go."
Big Hit EntertainmentBack in 2018 during 'Mnet Asian Music Awards', JIN revealed that BTS members considered going their separate ways because of the difficulties they were facing earlier that year.

The members thankfully were able to overcome the obstacles and continue on together as BTS until this day.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙