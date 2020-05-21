[SBS Star] Kim Gavin's Older Sister Denies Her Sister Dating T.O.P

Rookie actress Kim Gavin's older sister denied that her sister is in a relationship with T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG.Previously on May 20, a post on a popular online community started going around online.The post claimed that Kim Gavin and T.O.P were dating each other, as they were at the same place around the same time, wearing matching pajamas and looking "too close" in a photo.Not long after this, Kim Gavin's older sister said, "The photo that Gavin took by the window with an ocean view was a place where I went with her. We went on a trip together, and I took her photos there."She continued, "As for the matching pajamas, it really is ridiculous what everyone is saying. It is not their 'couple' item. I bought the pajamas for Gavin when I went shopping."She went on, "Since when I had to look up who wore the same pajamas before buying them? If any fans would like to own the same pajamas as T.O.P, then they can go and shop at the same store."Then, the sister mentioned the photo of T.O.P with his arm around Gavin.She said, "I was told that the photo was taken at a gathering with some other actors, actresses and friends."She added, "They were just being friendly in the photo, but I thought it might be misleading, so I told her to delete it from her Instagram. What I can tell you is that Gavin and T.O.P are not together."Regarding the two stars' dating news, management agency of both sides stated last night, "We cannot confirm anything, as it is a private matter."(Credit= Online Community, 'gavin_v5' 'choi_seung_hyung_tttop' Instagram)(SBS Star)