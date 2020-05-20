[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Is in a Relationship with a Rookie Actress?

It looks like K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member T.O.P might currently have a girlfriend.On May 20, one post about T.O.P on a popular online community started going viral.It was a post claiming that T.O.P is dating a rookie actress Kim Gavin.The uploader gathered together some photos from T.O.P and Kim Gavin's Instagram to prove his/her point.The first one was a photo of a large window with an ocean view that T.O.P shared last summer.On a similar day, Kim Gavin posed inside a building next to a huge window where the ocean is viewed.In the end of last year, Kim Gavin posted a photo of T.O.P and Kim Gavin sitting next to each other among a large group of people.In this photo, T.O.P had his arm around Kim Gavin with affection as if it was a natural thing for him to do so.Then this January, T.O.P uploaded a photo of himself on a bed in a hotel-like room wearing navy colored pajamas with white dots.Some time later, Kim Gavin uploaded a video of herself in a hotel-like room with the exact same pajamas.After this post circulated online, a countless number of people started to believe that they may in fact are secretly dating each other at the moment.(Credit= 'gavin_v5' 'choi_seung_hyung_tttop' Instagram)(SBS Star)