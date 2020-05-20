SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Is in a Relationship with a Rookie Actress?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.20 17:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Is in a Relationship with a Rookie Actress?
It looks like K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member T.O.P might currently have a girlfriend. 

On May 20, one post about T.O.P on a popular online community started going viral.

It was a post claiming that T.O.P is dating a rookie actress Kim Gavin.
T.O.P is in a relationship?The uploader gathered together some photos from T.O.P and Kim Gavin's Instagram to prove his/her point.

The first one was a photo of a large window with an ocean view that T.O.P shared last summer.

On a similar day, Kim Gavin posed inside a building next to a huge window where the ocean is viewed.
T.O.P is in a relationship?In the end of last year, Kim Gavin posted a photo of T.O.P and Kim Gavin sitting next to each other among a large group of people.

In this photo, T.O.P had his arm around Kim Gavin with affection as if it was a natural thing for him to do so.
T.O.P is in a relationship?Then this January, T.O.P uploaded a photo of himself on a bed in a hotel-like room wearing navy colored pajamas with white dots.

Some time later, Kim Gavin uploaded a video of herself in a hotel-like room with the exact same pajamas.
T.O.P is in a relationship?T.O.P is in a relationship?After this post circulated online, a countless number of people started to believe that they may in fact are secretly dating each other at the moment.

(Credit= 'gavin_v5' 'choi_seung_hyung_tttop' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
