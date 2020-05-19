SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NCT JAEHYUN Pens an Apology Letter Over His Itaewon Visit
[SBS Star] NCT JAEHYUN Pens an Apology Letter Over His Itaewon Visit

Published 2020.05.19
JAEHYUN of K-pop boy group NCT shared a handwritten letter to apologize for causing a nationwide controversy surrounding his recent Itaewon visit with his '97-line' friends.

On May 18, JAEHYUN took his personal Instagram account to share his apology letter.
JAEHYUNHis letter reads as follows:

Hello, this is JAEHYUN.

I'm sorry for causing discomfort to many people through my actions during this difficult time.

I went to a restaurant and a bar in Itaewon during the social distancing period, and I am deeply reflecting over my careless actions.

I sincerely apologize to many people that I have disappointed with my actions and to the fans who believed in me and supported me.

I also sincerely apologize to those who were harmed by my actions, including my members, company, and everyone around me that I work with.

From now on, I will think carefully and be more cautious about every action I take in the future.

Once again, I am deeply sorry for causing concern to many people and my fans during the period when everyone is having a hard time due to COVID-19.
JAEHYUNOn May 18, Dispatch reported that NCT's JAEHYUN, BTS' JUNGKOOK, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, and SEVENTEEN's MINGYU went to Itaewon-dong, Seoul on April 25 during social distancing period.

After a series of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to occur since May 2, the Korean Center for Disease Control (KCDC) requested anyone who visited Itaewon between April 24 and May 6 to self-isolate and refrain from leaving their homes.
JUNGKOOK·Cha Eun-woo·JAEHYUN·MINGYU Reportedly Visited Itaewon During Social Distancing PeriodThe management agencies of the four K-pop stars confirmed that they all tested negative for COVID-19 and shared official statements of apology.

(Credit= '_jeongjaehyun' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
