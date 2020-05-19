[SBS Star] NCT JAEHYUN Pens an Apology Letter Over His Itaewon Visit

JAEHYUN of K-pop boy group NCT shared a handwritten letter to apologize for causing a nationwide controversy surrounding his recent Itaewon visit with his '97-line' friends.On May 18, JAEHYUN took his personal Instagram account to share his apology letter.His letter reads as follows:Hello, this is JAEHYUN.I'm sorry for causing discomfort to many people through my actions during this difficult time.I went to a restaurant and a bar in Itaewon during the social distancing period, and I am deeply reflecting over my careless actions.I sincerely apologize to many people that I have disappointed with my actions and to the fans who believed in me and supported me.I also sincerely apologize to those who were harmed by my actions, including my members, company, and everyone around me that I work with.From now on, I will think carefully and be more cautious about every action I take in the future.Once again, I am deeply sorry for causing concern to many people and my fans during the period when everyone is having a hard time due to COVID-19.On May 18, Dispatch reported that NCT's JAEHYUN, BTS' JUNGKOOK, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, and SEVENTEEN's MINGYU went to Itaewon-dong, Seoul on April 25 during social distancing period.After a series of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to occur since May 2, the Korean Center for Disease Control (KCDC) requested anyone who visited Itaewon between April 24 and May 6 to self-isolate and refrain from leaving their homes.The management agencies of the four K-pop stars confirmed that they all tested negative for COVID-19 and shared official statements of apology.(Credit= '_jeongjaehyun' Instagram, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)