[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK·Cha Eun-woo·JAEHYUN·MINGYU Reportedly Visited Itaewon During Social Distancing Period

Four members of '97-line'―BTS' JUNGKOOK, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, NCT's JAEHYUN, and SEVENTEEN's MINGYU―were reportedly in Itaewon-dong, Seoul during South Korea's government-recommended social distancing period.On May 13, entertainment news outlet Dispatch exclusive reported that JUNGKOOK, Cha Eun-woo, JAEHYUN, and MINGYU were spotted in Itaewon on April 25.The Korean Center for Disease Control (KCDC) recommended citizens to keep their social distance during the period.Dispatch reported that they confirmed the rumors of the four K-pop stars had a gathering in this neighborhood; visiting one restaurant and two entertainment facilities.After the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rapidly increased in this area, KCDC immediately requested everyone who visited Itaewon between April 24 to May 6 to get tested.According to Dispatch, JUNGKOOK, Cha Eun-woo, JAEHYUN, and MINGYU all tested negative.KCDC additionally recommended the tested individuals to self-isolate themselves for two weeks, meaning that the four also had to stay home until May 10.However, Cha Eun-woo actively took part in his ASTRO comeback promotions on May 7 to 9, while JAEHYUN continued hosting SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' for its April 26, May 3, and May 10 episodes.JUNGKOOK and MINGYU had no official schedules during this period.Dispatch also informed that the second entertainment facility that the four stars visited was actually asked for a temporary close-down in order to prevent the future spread of the virus.The management agencies of the four stars are also under fire for their initial response to the alleged reports, stating that "It is unable to be confirmed since it was their personal matter."(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Fantagio, SM Entertainment, PLEDIS Entertainment, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)