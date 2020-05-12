[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Fires Back at a Hater Calling Her Ugly

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's member SHUHUA told off a hater leaving a malicious comment about her looks during her live broadcast.On May 10, SHUHUA hosted a live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE.During the live broadcast while reading comments, SHUHUA happened to come across a comment that said, "Oh, there is something on your face. That's called ugly."After reading this comment out loud, SHUHUA said, "What did I just read? Is this for real?"Then, SHUHUA angrily said, "Are you insane or something? Stop watching this live broadcast then! Just leave!"She turned calm and continued, "I find this sort of person really mean. SOOJIN went through the same thing the last time. Those words can hurt us, you know. We have feelings, too."Right at that moment, MIYEON entered the room and joined SHUHUA's live broadcast.SHUHUA told MIYEON, "Unnie, I went angry at a hater. He/she called me ugly. It made me so furious."MIYEON responded, "What? No, look at her. She's not ugly at all."SHUHUA commented, "You know what? He/she is the ugliest one! He/she has no face!"Last month, another (G)I-IDLE member SOOJIN showed her deep frustration during a live broadcast due to haters as well.(Credit= '(G)I-DLE' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)