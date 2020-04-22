SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SOOJIN Gets Frustrated by Hate Comments During Live
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE SOOJIN Gets Frustrated by Hate Comments During Live

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.22 11:42 View Count
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's member SOOJIN showed her deep frustration during live broadcast due to haters. 

On April 21, SOOJIN went live on NAVER V LIVE to spend some time with fans. 

It turned out that there were some anti-fans who also entered the live broadcast though.  
SOOJINDuring the live broadcast, those anti-fans started flooding the comment section with hate comments. 

After seeing these comments, SOOJIN sighed and repeatedly said, "That's just ridiculous." 

Then, she read some of them out loud, which included things like, "You're so ugly.", What's wrong with your face?" and so on. 
SOOJINSOOJIN's fans told them to stop, but they did not listen to them at all. 

As they continued leaving hate comments, SOOJIN could not smile anymore; her facial expression displayed discomfort and distress.  

Not long after that, SOOJIN ended up turning the live broadcast off with a frustrated look on her face. 
SOOJIN(Credit= '(G)I-DLE' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)   
