[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Shares that His Coffee Shop Is Actually for His Mother

K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO talked about the coffee shop that he recently opened on a radio show.On April 13 episode of MBC Standard FM Idol Radio, MINO and his fellow group member YOON were invited as special hosts.During the talk, YOON said, "MINO, you've now become a coffee shop owner. Would you like to use this time to promote your coffee shop?"YOON continued, "How about you tell everyone why you opened the coffee shop before you speak about anything else."MINO shyly smiled and answered, "The coffee shop isn't open open yet, if you get what I mean. It'll be officially open soon, but it still needs some work done."He continued, "Actually, it's not my coffee shop; it's my mom's. I wanted to give something to my mom, and the coffee shop was it."Then, YOON asked what the signature menu of his coffee shop is.MINO responded, "We sell cocktails as well, and the signature one is 'O Jack Sparrow'. There is only a subtle amount of alcohol in it, and it just tastes amazing."He went on, "I dressed up as Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean once, and our barista said that inspired him/her."Recently, it was reported that MINO opened his own coffee shop in Hapjeong, Mapo-gu.(Credit= Online Community, MBC Standard FM Idol Radio)(SBS Star)