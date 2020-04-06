SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Opens His Very Own Coffee Shop in the Heart of Seoul
[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Opens His Very Own Coffee Shop in the Heart of Seoul

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.06
K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO has become an owner of a coffee shop. 

On April 6, news outlet Sports World reported that MINO recently opened his own coffee shop in Hapjeong, Mapo-gu. 
Osechill


This two-story coffee shop is named 'Osechill', and has unique exterior as well as interior that well-displays the taste of MINO's style.  

With bricks and concrete floors and walls and huge plants, MINO certainly managed to differentiate his coffee shop from others.  

The whole coffee shop is also decorated with a couple of MINO's paintings. 

Some lucky fans apparently have bumped into MINO while having some coffee there as well. 
OsechillOsechill




Although it has only been two weeks since the opening, it is already on fire on social media. 

It is "hot" especially on Instagram due to a great number of Instagrammable spots around the coffee shop. 
OsechillOsechillOsechillMeanwhile, MINO is currently working on the design of 'Osechill' merchandise to launch soon. 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
