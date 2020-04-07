[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Wishes Jeon So Min a Fast Recovery & Happy Birthday

Singer Kim Jong-kook wished his fellow 'Running Man' cast member/actress Jeon So Min a speedy recovery and happy birthday.On April 7, Kim Jong-kook took his personal Instagram account to share a photo of himself taken with his fellow cast members of SBS' variety show 'Running Man' including Jeon So Min.Along with the photo, Kim Jong-kook wrote in the caption, "So Min, happy birthday. Hurry up and come back as soon as you're healthy."He also added hashtags that says, 'birthday', 'hospital discharge', 'congratulations', 'Kwang Soo, too', 'get well soon', and more.Meanwhile, Jeon So Min announced her plan to take a short break from all activities including her 'Running Man' appearance for about a month due to severe fatigue.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' 'kjk76' Instagram)(SBS Star)