SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min to Take a Break from All Activities Including 'Running Man'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min to Take a Break from All Activities Including 'Running Man'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.04.02 14:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jeon So Min to Take a Break from All Activities Including Running Man
Actress Jeon So Min will be taking a temporary break from all activities due to health concerns.

On April 2, Jeon So Min's management agency Entertainment IAM stated, "Jeon So Min has decided to take a break due to recent signs of exhaustion. It is completely unrelated to COVID-19, and it is simply a break due to fatigue."
Jeon So MinThe agency continued to explain, "On March 30, Jeon So Min went to the doctor's appointment and received treatment because she was not in a good physical condition. She is currently resting at her home."

In order to clarify that Jeon So Min's health concerns had nothing to do with the ongoing coronavirus, the agency stated, "It is nothing severe, and it's simply because of accumulated fatigue."
Jeon So MinThe agency further told media that they asked production team of SBS' variety show 'Running Man' for understanding as the actress has to sit out from the show's filming for a month or so.

The 'Running Man' production team also confirmed, "It has been decided that our cast member Jeon So Min will be taking a one-month break from the show."

(Credit= SBS Running Man, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙