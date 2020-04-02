[SBS Star] Jeon So Min to Take a Break from All Activities Including 'Running Man'

Actress Jeon So Min will be taking a temporary break from all activities due to health concerns.On April 2, Jeon So Min's management agency Entertainment IAM stated, "Jeon So Min has decided to take a break due to recent signs of exhaustion. It is completely unrelated to COVID-19, and it is simply a break due to fatigue."The agency continued to explain, "On March 30, Jeon So Min went to the doctor's appointment and received treatment because she was not in a good physical condition. She is currently resting at her home."In order to clarify that Jeon So Min's health concerns had nothing to do with the ongoing coronavirus, the agency stated, "It is nothing severe, and it's simply because of accumulated fatigue."The agency further told media that they asked production team of SBS' variety show 'Running Man' for understanding as the actress has to sit out from the show's filming for a month or so.The 'Running Man' production team also confirmed, "It has been decided that our cast member Jeon So Min will be taking a one-month break from the show."(Credit= SBS Running Man, SBS funE)(SBS Star)