[SBS Star] So Jisub Starts His Newlywed Life with Jo Eun Jung in a Multi-billion Apartment
[SBS Star] So Jisub Starts His Newlywed Life with Jo Eun Jung in a Multi-billion Apartment

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.07 14:48
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] So Jisub Starts His Newlywed Life with Jo Eun Jung in a Multi-billion Apartment
Actor So Jisub reportedly has begun a newlywed life with his wife Jo Eun Jung in a multi-billion luxurious apartment unit in Hannam-dong. 

Early in the morning of April 7, So Jisub's management agency 51k shared that So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung were officially married. 

▶ [SBS Star] So Jisub Marries Jo Eun Jung
So JisubFollowing the news, news outlet OSEN revealed some information regarding their newlywed home. 

Last June, it was reported that So Jisub purchased one large unit of a luxurious apartment complex 'Hannam the Hill'. 

'Hannam the Hill' is one of the most expensive apartments in Seoul, and is home to many wealthy politicians, businessmen and celebrities in Korea.
So JisubSo Jisub said to have bought a 297.52m² (3202.48sq ft) unit for 6.1 billion won (approximately 5 million dollars) all in cash. 

At that time, it was speculated that So Jisub bought the apartment as part of his marriage preparations with Jo Eun Jung, but 51k denied that right away.  

According to OSEN today, however, it turned out that So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung are in fact using the apartment as their new home at the moment. 
So JisubJo Eun Jung is 17 years younger than So Jisub, who used to work as an announcer. 

After some photos of the two on a date were posted online last year, So Jisub made his relationship with Jo Eun Jung public. 

(Credit= 51k, SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)    
