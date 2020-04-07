[SBS Star] So Jisub Marries Jo Eun Jung

Actor So Jisub and former announcer Jo Eun Jung are officially married.On April 7, So Jisub's management agency 51k released a statement about So Jisub.The agency said, "This morning, So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung got their marriage license and became officially married. With their love and trust for one another, they have decided to spend the rest of their lives together."They continued, "Instead of having a big wedding ceremony with lots of guests, they chose to use the money to help others."51k revealed that So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung donated 50 million won (approximately 41,000 dollars) to non-profit welfare organization Good Neighbors, and also donated tablet computers and smart phones to children from low-income families for E-learning use.The agency added, "As they both wished, they held a small wedding ceremony just with their family the other day."Lastly, they commented, "Please do spare your time to send your blessings to these two who are about to embark on a new journey."Back in May last year, So Jisub admitted that he was in a relationship Jo Eun Jung following the break of the news on numerous media reports.So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung first met when she interviewed him on SBS' television show 'Han Bam' in March 2018.They reportedly got to know each other at a gathering with their mutual friends, then began dating one day.(Credit= SBS Han Bam, SBS funE, 51k)(SBS Star)