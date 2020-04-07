SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] So Jisub Marries Jo Eun Jung
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] So Jisub Marries Jo Eun Jung

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.07 10:44 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] So Jisub Marries Jo Eun Jung
Actor So Jisub and former announcer Jo Eun Jung are officially married. 

On April 7, So Jisub's management agency 51k released a statement about So Jisub. 

The agency said, "This morning, So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung got their marriage license and became officially married. With their love and trust for one another, they have decided to spend the rest of their lives together." 
So Jisub and Jo Eun JungThey continued, "Instead of having a big wedding ceremony with lots of guests, they chose to use the money to help others." 

51k revealed that So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung donated 50 million won (approximately 41,000 dollars) to non-profit welfare organization Good Neighbors, and also donated tablet computers and smart phones to children from low-income families for E-learning use. 
So Jisub and Jo Eun JungThe agency added, "As they both wished, they held a small wedding ceremony just with their family the other day." 

Lastly, they commented, "Please do spare your time to send your blessings to these two who are about to embark on a new journey." 
So Jisub and Jo Eun JungBack in May last year, So Jisub admitted that he was in a relationship Jo Eun Jung following the break of the news on numerous media reports. 

So Jisub and Jo Eun Jung first met when she interviewed him on SBS' television show 'Han Bam' in March 2018.

They reportedly got to know each other at a gathering with their mutual friends, then began dating one day. 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam, SBS funE, 51k) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙