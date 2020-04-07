[SBS Star] So Jisub Writes Letter to Fans Following His Marriage News

Shortly after his marriage announcement, actor So Jisub personally wrote a letter to share his feelings to his beloved fans.On April 7, So Jisub's management agency 51k announced the actor and his girlfriend former announcer Jo Eun Jung's marriage.Following the announcement, So Jisub shared a letter on 51k's official social media to explain his decision to begin a new chapter of his life with his significant other.So Jisub's letter reads as follows:Dear my fans, this is So Jisub.Today, I have started a new beginning with my life partner.On April 7, 2020, my partner and I are officially married.I'd like to greet everyone as an actor and a person with more responsibility.I'm afraid that everyone is very surprised by this news.However, this is one of the most important decision in my life that took so long to made, so I hope everyone to support and encourage me just as you have believed in me for a long time.I'm careful because I think it's not a desirable time to announce my marriage, but I would like to say everyone that I will always live thankfully, and I will try my best to be a better actor.I hope everyone stays healthy, and I hope to see you all very soon. Thank you, always.(Credit= 51k, SBS funE, SBS Han Bam, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)