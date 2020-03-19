SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Sorrows Over Moon Ji Yoon's Sudden Passing
Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.19 18:01 View Count
Actor Park Hae Jin expressed his sorrowful feelings over the sudden passing of actor Moon Ji Yoon at the young age of 36.

Early in the morning of March 19, Moon Ji Yoon's management agency Family ENT. shared that the actor passed away on March 18 at 8:56PM KST.

▶ [SBS Star] Actor Moon Ji Yoon Passes Away
Moon Ji YoonAs Moon Ji Yoon had similar symptoms to COVID-19, it was speculated that he passed away from coronavirus infection. 

However, Family ENT. later clarified that it was due to acute blood poisoning.
Moon Ji YoonFollowing the news, many celebrities paid tribute to Moon Ji Yoon, and one of them was his 'Cheese in the Trap' (2016) co-star Park Hae Jin.

Via a phone interview with news outlet OSEN, Park Hae Jin said, "I honestly can't believe it. I wish it wasn't true."

The actor continued, "I remember Moon Ji Yoon as a quiet, but hard-working guy, and will always remember him that way."

He added, "I would like to think that he left the world for another good place like this one. I hope he is happy where he is now."
Park Hae Jin(Credit= tvN Cheese in the Trap, SBS funE, 'parkhaejin_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
