SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Actor Moon Ji Yoon Passes Away
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Actor Moon Ji Yoon Passes Away

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.19 10:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Actor Moon Ji Yoon Passes Away
Actor Moon Ji Yoon has passed away due to acute septicemia (blood poisoning) on March 18.

On March 19, Moon Ji Yoon's management agency Family ENT. confirmed that Moon Ji Yoon passed away on March 18 at 8:56PM KST.
Moon Ji YoonA source from the agency told media, "Moon Ji Yoon recently went to the hospital for a severe sore throat, but his condition became much worse and was moved to the intensive care unit. He lost consciousness, and was not able to recover."

The source added, "I've worked with Moon Ji Yoon for a long time, and he was someone who was very passionate and only thought about acting. It is so heartbreaking that he has suddenly left our side."
Moon Ji YoonBorn in 1984, Moon Ji Yoon debuted as an actor in 2002 with the drama 'Romance'.

The talented actor took part in many acting projects including 'Sassy Girl Chunhyang', 'Cheese in the Trap', 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo', and many more.
Moon Ji Yoon(Credit= 'moonlight4572' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙