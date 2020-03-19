[SBS Star] Actor Moon Ji Yoon Passes Away

Actor Moon Ji Yoon has passed away due to acute septicemia (blood poisoning) on March 18.On March 19, Moon Ji Yoon's management agency Family ENT. confirmed that Moon Ji Yoon passed away on March 18 at 8:56PM KST.A source from the agency told media, "Moon Ji Yoon recently went to the hospital for a severe sore throat, but his condition became much worse and was moved to the intensive care unit. He lost consciousness, and was not able to recover."The source added, "I've worked with Moon Ji Yoon for a long time, and he was someone who was very passionate and only thought about acting. It is so heartbreaking that he has suddenly left our side."Born in 1984, Moon Ji Yoon debuted as an actor in 2002 with the drama 'Romance'.The talented actor took part in many acting projects including 'Sassy Girl Chunhyang', 'Cheese in the Trap', 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo', and many more.(Credit= 'moonlight4572' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)