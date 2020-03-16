SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] STARSHIP Ent. Shares that Former MONSTA X WONHO Is Cleared of All Drug Charges
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] STARSHIP Ent. Shares that Former MONSTA X WONHO Is Cleared of All Drug Charges

Lee Narin

Published 2020.03.16 18:27 Updated 2020.03.16 18:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] STARSHIP Ent. Shares that Former MONSTA X WONHO Is Cleared of All Drug Charges
It has been revealed that K-pop boy group MONSTA X's former member WONHO has been cleared of all drug charges. 

Last October, WONHO's ex-girlfriend reality television star Jung Da-eun unveiled some of his "dark" past that was unknown to the public. 

▶ [SBS Star] Jung Da-eun Accuses MONSTA X WONHO of Not Paying Her Back; Also Discloses His Shocking Past

Following that, WONHO left MONSTA X with a handwritten letter to fans. 

Then in November, WONHO was said to be under police investigation for smoking marijuana back in 2013. 

▶ [SBS Star] Former MONSTA X WONHO Reportedly Under Police Investigation for Smoking Marijuana
WONHOOn March 14, STARSHIP released an official statement confirming the investigation had concluded, and WONHO was cleared of all charges related to this particular drug case.

In the statement, STARSHIP Entertainment said, "On March 10, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's drug investigation unit ended the investigation with clearance of all WONHO's drug-related allegations against him." 

The agency continued, "The drug investigation unit conducted extensive investigations for the past five months, which WONHO actively cooperated with, but was unable to find any charges." 
WONHOThey went on, "Regardless of the police conclusion, we and WONHO would like to apologize to fans again for causing great concern. We also thank fans for the unwavering support that they have shown while the investigation was going on." 

They added, "During this long investigation, we tried to minimize WONHO's media exposure and appoint a lawyer to ensure that no charges were made against him. We will continue to fully support WONHO on whichever the career path he chooses to walk on in the future."
WONHO(Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙