[SBS Star] STARSHIP Ent. Shares that Former MONSTA X WONHO Is Cleared of All Drug Charges

It has been revealed that K-pop boy group MONSTA X's former member WONHO has been cleared of all drug charges.Last October, WONHO's ex-girlfriend reality television star Jung Da-eun unveiled some of his "dark" past that was unknown to the public.Following that, WONHO left MONSTA X with a handwritten letter to fans.Then in November, WONHO was said to be under police investigation for smoking marijuana back in 2013.On March 14, STARSHIP released an official statement confirming the investigation had concluded, and WONHO was cleared of all charges related to this particular drug case.In the statement, STARSHIP Entertainment said, "On March 10, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's drug investigation unit ended the investigation with clearance of all WONHO's drug-related allegations against him."The agency continued, "The drug investigation unit conducted extensive investigations for the past five months, which WONHO actively cooperated with, but was unable to find any charges."They went on, "Regardless of the police conclusion, we and WONHO would like to apologize to fans again for causing great concern. We also thank fans for the unwavering support that they have shown while the investigation was going on."They added, "During this long investigation, we tried to minimize WONHO's media exposure and appoint a lawyer to ensure that no charges were made against him. We will continue to fully support WONHO on whichever the career path he chooses to walk on in the future."(Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' Facebook)(SBS Star)