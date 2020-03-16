[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Updates Fans Amid Self-quarantine in Taiwan

TZUYU of K-pop girl group TWICE updated her worried fans from self-quarantine in her home country, Taiwan.
On March 14, TZUYU took TWICE's official Instagram to share how she has been up to during her 14-day quarantine at her home.
Along with photos of delicious-looking dishes, TZUYU wrote, "I really enjoyed it. I didn't cook them, but anyways. How are you all doing, ONCE (TWICE's fan club)? I hope to see you all soon."
Previously, TZUYU arrived in Taiwan on March 3 and was directed to remain under self-quarantine at her parents' house for 14 days per the COVID-19 quarantine policy of Taiwanese authorities.
Meanwhile, TZUYU recently donated 50 million won (approximately 42,000 dollars) to COVID-19 relief efforts in South Korea and additional 300,000 yuan (approximately 43,000 dollars) to a Chinese volunteer group.
(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram)
(SBS Star)