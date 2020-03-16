SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Updates Fans Amid Self-quarantine in Taiwan
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Updates Fans Amid Self-quarantine in Taiwan

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.03.16 15:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Updates Fans Amid Self-quarantine in Taiwan
TZUYU of K-pop girl group TWICE updated her worried fans from self-quarantine in her home country, Taiwan.

On March 14, TZUYU took TWICE's official Instagram to share how she has been up to during her 14-day quarantine at her home.

▶ [SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Quarantines at Her Home in Taiwan
TZUYUTZUYUAlong with photos of delicious-looking dishes, TZUYU wrote, "I really enjoyed it. I didn't cook them, but anyways. How are you all doing, ONCE (TWICE's fan club)? I hope to see you all soon."

Previously, TZUYU arrived in Taiwan on March 3 and was directed to remain under self-quarantine at her parents' house for 14 days per the COVID-19 quarantine policy of Taiwanese authorities.
TZUYUMeanwhile, TZUYU recently donated 50 million won (approximately 42,000 dollars) to COVID-19 relief efforts in South Korea and additional 300,000 yuan (approximately 43,000 dollars) to a Chinese volunteer group.

(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙