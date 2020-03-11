[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Quarantines at Her Home in Taiwan

TZUYU of K-pop girl group TWICE is currently isolated at her home in her home country Taiwan due to the COVID-19 concerns.On March 8, multiple Taiwanese news outlets reported that TZUYU is currently prohibited to go outside in Taiwan because she had recently traveled to South Korea.According to TZUYU's mother, the K-pop star has been staying at her home since March 4, and she has to be quarantined for 14 days until March 18.Earlier on March 7, TZUYU has confirmed that she is currently at her home through a live broadcast.TZUYU told her fans, "I came back to my hometown, but I cannot go around because I have to be quarantined."Currently, Taiwan applies the same rule to anyone who had recently traveled to South Korea.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)