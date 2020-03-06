SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] YG Ent. Employee Says SEUNGRI Not Getting Jailed Is the Funniest Thing That Has Ever Happened at the Company
Published 2020.03.06 14:39
An anonymous YG Entertainment employee expressed his/her opinion on the agency's former artist SEUNGRI not going to jail.
SEUNGRI
Recently, one thread asking, "Tell me the funniest thing that has ever happened at your workplace." went viral on Blind, a Korean online community of company employees. 

Employees of all sorts of industries shared their stories, and there was one comment that especially stood out among them.
SEUNGRI
It was a comment written by an anonymous employee of YG Entertainment; and the employee simply wrote, "When SEUNGRI didn't end up going to jail."

Many people who joined the thread responded, "This is literally the best comment of the day.", "I'm worried about the employee to be honest.", "I mean it's true, kind of.", and more.
SEUNGRI
Meanwhile, SEUNGRI was recently spotted at a gathering with his group of friends throwing him a farewell party ahead of his military enlistment.

He is reportedly set to enlist in the military on March 9.

▶ [SBS Star] SEUNGRI Spotted Throwing a Farewell Party Before His Enlistment

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Blind)

(SBS Star)
