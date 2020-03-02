SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Spotted Throwing a Farewell Party Before His Enlistment
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Spotted Throwing a Farewell Party Before His Enlistment

Published 2020.03.02 15:45
SEUNGRI, a former member of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, was spotted at his farewell party ahead of his military enlistment later this month.

Recently, SEUNGRI's friends and close acquaintances shared photos of SEUNGRI's farewell party on their social media.
SEUNGRIAs he prepares to serve his mandatory military service for the next 18 months, it seems like his friends have decided to throw him a farewell party.

One of SEUNGRI's friends, DJ Glory, shared a photo of a cake with a message that says, "Cheer up for 18 months."
SEUNGRIThe candle '18' refers to the period of SEUNGRI's military service of 18 months. 

Back in March 2019, SEUNGRI announced his departure from BIGBANG following controversies surrounding his personal business outside the group's activities.

He was charged with prostitution, prostitution solicitation, violation of the Food and Sanitation Act, two different categories of embezzlement, violation of Foreign Transaction Act, and habitual gambling.
SEUNGRIMeanwhile, SEUNGRI is reportedly set to enlist in the military on March 6.

(Credit= SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
