[SBS Star] BTS Adds Another Date to 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR'
SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.26
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Adds Another Date to BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR
K-pop boy group BTS has just added another date to the group's upcoming world tour, 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR'.

On February 26, Live Nation L.A. announced that BTS will be performing at Rose Bowl Stadium on May 5.
BTSBTS was originally scheduled to perform at the stadium on May 2 and 3, but it seems like the group has decided to add one more date due to the concert's high demand among fans.

Tickets for the third concert at Rose Bowl Stadium will go on sale for official ARMY fan club members on March 1 at 7PM PST.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS is set to kick off 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' in April with four concerts at Olympic Stadium in Seoul.

The group will tour around various cities in North America, Asia, and Europe until September. 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'LiveNation_LA' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)  
