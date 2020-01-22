[SBS Star] BTS Announces First Destinations for Its 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR'

K-pop sensation BTS has just unveiled the first lineup of dates, cities, and venues for its 2020 world tour.On January 22, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced that the group will kick off a brand-new tour 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' starting April.'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' will kick off in the group's home base, Seoul, from April 11 to 12 and 18 to 19 at Olympic Stadium.The group also released a main poster for the Seoul concert, raising fans' anticipation towards the upcoming event.After the four concerts in Seoul, BTS will be heading to North American cities including Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Toronto, and Chicago from April 25 to June 6.From June 13 to 14, it seems like BTS is preparing a mystery event, as the city and venue on these dates are marked with a question mark.Then from late June to September, BTS will bring its concert to cities in Japan (Fukuoka, Osaka, Saitama, Tokyo) as well as Europe (London, Berlin, Barcelona).Meanwhile, BTS is set to make its much-anticipated comeback with 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' on February 21.Check out the group's pre-release track 'Black Swan' art film below:(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube)(SBS Star)