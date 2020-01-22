SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Announces First Destinations for Its 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Announces First Destinations for Its 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.01.22 10:05 Updated 2020.01.22 10:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Announces First Destinations for Its BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR
K-pop sensation BTS has just unveiled the first lineup of dates, cities, and venues for its 2020 world tour.

On January 22, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced that the group will kick off a brand-new tour 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' starting April.
BTS TOUR'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' will kick off in the group's home base, Seoul, from April 11 to 12 and 18 to 19 at Olympic Stadium.

The group also released a main poster for the Seoul concert, raising fans' anticipation towards the upcoming event.
BTS TOURAfter the four concerts in Seoul, BTS will be heading to North American cities including Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Toronto, and Chicago from April 25 to June 6.

From June 13 to 14, it seems like BTS is preparing a mystery event, as the city and venue on these dates are marked with a question mark.

Then from late June to September, BTS will bring its concert to cities in Japan (Fukuoka, Osaka, Saitama, Tokyo) as well as Europe (London, Berlin, Barcelona).

Meanwhile, BTS is set to make its much-anticipated comeback with 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' on February 21.

Check out the group's pre-release track 'Black Swan' art film below:
 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙