[SBS Star] JOY·YERIN·HAYOUNG Get Together for Another Date Night

JOY of Red Velvet, YERIN of GFRIEND and HAYOUNG of Apink―the K-pop girl group best friends―were seen hanging out again.Just about a month ago, JOY, YERIN and HAYOUNG met up for noraebang (private singing room) and ice cream.At that time, the three stars made fans smile ear to ear by showing them how much of a good time they were having while having a singing battle for ice cream.Then on February 20, they shared photos of them on a recent fun date on Instagram.In the photos, JOY, YERIN and HAYOUNG made playful poses as they walked around outside in the evening.Additionally, there were photos of them stopping by a coffee shop to sit down for drinks, get some rest as well as to snap photos together.With these photos, JOY, YERIN and HAYOUNG not only showed off their tight friendship, but also once again brought a smile to fans.(Credit= '_ohhayoung_' '_imyour_joy' Instagram)(SBS Star)