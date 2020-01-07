[SBS Star] VIDEO: JOY·YERIN·HAYOUNG Have a Singing Battle for Ice Cream

The K-pop girl group best friends―JOY of Red Velvet, YERIN of GFRIEND and HAYOUNG of Apink had a fun singing battle for ice cream.On January 7, JOY took to her Instagram to share an interesting day she had with YERIN and HAYOUNG.JOY first uploaded three different videos of them in a noraebang (private singing room) together, excitedly singing each other's hit songs.JOY sang 'NoNoNo' by Apink, YERIN sang 'Zimzalabim' by Red Velvet and HAYOUNG sang 'Rough' by GFRIEND.They were having a battle for ice cream, and JOY received the lowest score out of them because it turned out she had not turned her microphone on while singing.A couple of moments later, JOY posted photos of her paying for YERIN and HAYOUNG's ice cream at the cashier.Along with these photos, JOY playfully wrote, "Okay, fine... I'll pay for it..."JOY then also shared a photo of the three of them having some tasty-looking ice cream around the table with a happy smile on their face.All born in 1996, JOY, YERIN and HAYOUNG very quickly became close since not only did they pursue the same dream, but also went to the same high school.(Credit= '_imyour_joy' Instagram)(SBS Star)