[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Apologizes to Fans Regarding His Sudden Marriage News

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHEN wrote to EXO-L (the name of EXO's fandom) for the first time following his recent surprising news.On February 19, CHEN shared a letter on EXO's online fan community.In his letter, CHEN apologized to EXO-L over the news that he personally announced last month.At that time, he revealed that he was going to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend, and she was pregnant.CHEN wrote, "After worrying a lot about how I should express my feelings, it's taken me until now to write to you, EXO-L. I'm worried that my poor wording might hurt you. But I want to apologize to you of you who have been very surprised and taken aback by my sudden news and waited all this time."He continued, "When I first wrote that letter, I thought hard about how I should deliver it to you, as it was my first time experiencing such a thing. Still, I wrote the letter because I thought that I should personally tell you first. However, my unintentionally lacking and poor wording caused disappointment, and seeing you hurt broke my heart as well."The K-pop star went on, "I don't know if my feelings will be conveyed well, but please know what I'm sincerely grateful for the love you've given me, and I am who I am now because of that love."Then, he wrapped up his letter by saying, "Let me apologize once again for expressing my apologizes to you so late. I'll make sure to continue try my best. Thank you."(Credit= EXO-L Official Fan Club Mobile Application, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)