[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Personally Announces Marriage with His Girlfriend

CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO announced that his girlfriend―that he wants to spend the rest of his life with―is currently pregnant.
On January 13, CHEN shared a handwritten note on EXO's official fan community.
He wrote, "I have a girlfriend that I want to spend the rest of my life with. I have discussed with the members and my company about revealing this (to fans)."
After sharing that his girlfriend is currently pregnant, he added, "I have been thinking about this a lot, and I concluded that I have no reason to keep delaying this. That is why I'm telling this to you."
CHEN's letter reads as follows:
Hello, this is CHEN.
I decided to write a letter as I have something to share with my fans.
I am extremely nervous as I don't know how to start my words, but I wanted to share this news with my fans first, who have sent me their love and support.
I have a girlfriend that I want to spend the rest of my life with.
I was worried and concerned with what would happen with my decision, but I wanted to let everyone know early so my members, my agency, and especially my fans who are proud of me wouldn't be surprised by the sudden news.
So I was talking with my agency and the members about revealing this (to fans and the public).
During that time, a blessing came to us.
I was also surprised as I wasn't able to take part in the plans that I had made with the members and the agency.
However, this blessing gave me the strength and courage.
I thought about how and when should I reveal the news, but I did not want to wait any longer―so I am carefully revealing this to you all now.
I am beyond grateful to my members for genuinely supporting and congratulating me, and to our fans for always showing their incessant love to me.
I will always be grateful for all of you and will continue to do my best in the position I am currently in. Thank you.
(Credit= SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)