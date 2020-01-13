[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Personally Announces Marriage with His Girlfriend

CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO announced that his girlfriend―that he wants to spend the rest of his life with―is currently pregnant.On January 13, CHEN shared a handwritten note on EXO's official fan community.CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO announced that his girlfriend―that he wants to spend the rest of his life with―is currently pregnant.On January 13, CHEN shared a handwritten note on EXO's official fan community.He wrote, "I have a girlfriend that I want to spend the rest of my life with. I have discussed with the members and my company about revealing this (to fans)."After sharing that his girlfriend is currently pregnant, he added, "I have been thinking about this a lot, and I concluded that I have no reason to keep delaying this. That is why I'm telling this to you."CHEN's letter reads as follows:Hello, this is CHEN.I decided to write a letter as I have something to share with my fans.I am extremely nervous as I don't know how to start my words, but I wanted to share this news with my fans first, who have sent me their love and support.I have a girlfriend that I want to spend the rest of my life with.I was worried and concerned with what would happen with my decision, but I wanted to let everyone know early so my members, my agency, and especially my fans who are proud of me wouldn't be surprised by the sudden news.So I was talking with my agency and the members about revealing this (to fans and the public).During that time, a blessing came to us.I was also surprised as I wasn't able to take part in the plans that I had made with the members and the agency.However, this blessing gave me the strength and courage.I thought about how and when should I reveal the news, but I did not want to wait any longer―so I am carefully revealing this to you all now.I am beyond grateful to my members for genuinely supporting and congratulating me, and to our fans for always showing their incessant love to me.I will always be grateful for all of you and will continue to do my best in the position I am currently in. Thank you.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)