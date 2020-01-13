SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Personally Announces Marriage with His Girlfriend
[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Personally Announces Marriage with His Girlfriend

Published 2020.01.13 15:25 Updated 2020.01.13 15:59
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Personally Announces Marriage with His Girlfriend
CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO announced that his girlfriend―that he wants to spend the rest of his life with―is currently pregnant.

On January 13, CHEN shared a handwritten note on EXO's official fan community. 
On January 13, CHEN shared a handwritten note on EXO's official fan community.

On January 13, CHEN shared a handwritten note on EXO's official fan community. 

He wrote, "I have a girlfriend that I want to spend the rest of my life with. I have discussed with the members and my company about revealing this (to fans)."

After sharing that his girlfriend is currently pregnant, he added, "I have been thinking about this a lot, and I concluded that I have no reason to keep delaying this. That is why I'm telling this to you."
CHENCHEN's letter reads as follows:

Hello, this is CHEN.

I decided to write a letter as I have something to share with my fans.

I am extremely nervous as I don't know how to start my words, but I wanted to share this news with my fans first, who have sent me their love and support.

I have a girlfriend that I want to spend the rest of my life with.

I was worried and concerned with what would happen with my decision, but I wanted to let everyone know early so my members, my agency, and especially my fans who are proud of me wouldn't be surprised by the sudden news.

So I was talking with my agency and the members about revealing this (to fans and the public).

During that time, a blessing came to us.

I was also surprised as I wasn't able to take part in the plans that I had made with the members and the agency.

However, this blessing gave me the strength and courage.

I thought about how and when should I reveal the news, but I did not want to wait any longer―so I am carefully revealing this to you all now. 

I am beyond grateful to my members for genuinely supporting and congratulating me, and to our fans for always showing their incessant love to me.

I will always be grateful for all of you and will continue to do my best in the position I am currently in. Thank you.
CHEN(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)     
