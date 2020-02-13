SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Nam Tae Hyun Reassures Fans that He Is Okay
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.13 10:53 View Count
K-pop boy band South Club's vocalist Nam Tae Hyun let fans know that everything is okay with him now.

Just last weekend, Nam Tae Hyun made many fans worried about the well-being of his mental health.

During a live broadcast, Nam Tae Hyun burst into tears and continuously cried while talking about some of his struggles.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: Nam Tae Hyun Breaks Into Tears During a Live BroadcastNam Tae HyunThen on February 12, Nam Tae Hyun updated his Instagram with a message to those worried fans.

Along with a photo of him smiling under the sun, Nam Tae Hyun said, "I deeply apologize for making you worried for the last couple of days."

He continued, "I have realized that it wasn't the best idea for me to connect myself to music while hanging over a cliff edge. I'll make a comeback with mine and South Club's music before the spring ends."Nam Tae HyunHe went on, "From now on, I'm going to work on my music in a healthy manner. I'll try not to suffocate myself, and also try to love myself more."

Lastly, Nam Tae Hyun thanked all people who gave him support, "Thank you for always supporting me and giving me lots of love."Nam Tae Hyun(Credit= 'souththth' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
