[SBS Star] VIDEO: Nam Tae Hyun Breaks Into Tears During a Live Broadcast

Please take two seconds to send messages of support and love to Taehyun on his Instagram. He suffers from depression, he was a close friend of Hara and Sulli. He made this insta live drunk where he says "my heart is suffering"

pic.twitter.com/jM4xFroAHw — Chen's baby auntie L (@EXOLinepero) February 10, 2020

I'm worried... What happened to Nam Taehyun? ���� He cried during his ig LIVE

He keeps saying sorry.. he also mentioned his parents.. �� pic.twitter.com/xXVm5MvCj0 — myangeldae (@myangeldae) February 11, 2020

Nam Tae Hyun of K-pop boy band South Club was seen crying his eyes out in emotional pain.On February 11, Nam Tae Hyun went live on Instagram.Nam Tae Hyun looked somewhat sad from the start of the live broadcast.Not long after it began, Nam Tae Hyun said with sadness in his eyes, "Can you please like my music? I worked so hard on them, but I don't get much support. It really breaks my heart."He continued, "I miss you, everyone, like a lot. South Club isn't doing very well right now, and our company blames it all on us."As he could not stop tears rolling down his cheeks while saying this, he quickly apologized, "I'm sorry for crying. I'm so sorry."Then, Nam Tae Hyun put his head down for some time afterwards without saying anything.Upon watching his live broadcast, a lot of fans showered him with heartwarming messages on his Instagram.(Credit= 'souththth' Instagram)(SBS Star)