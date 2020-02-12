SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel to Resume Activities with a Reality Show 'Hello, Daniel'
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.12 17:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel to Resume Activities with a Reality Show Hello, Daniel
It seems like K-pop artist Kang Daniel is fully ready to return to the industry after a 2-month hiatus.

Back in December 2019, Kang Daniel revealed that he was suffering from depression and anxiety, and halted all his activities to take some proper rest.

Then at the end of January, Kang Daniel shared a handwritten letter apologizing to fans and telling them that he is ready to begin things again.

▶ [SBS Star] Kang Daniel Says He Is Ready to Start AgainKang DanielOn February 11, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment stated that Kang Daniel is returning with SBS F!L's upcoming reality show 'Hello, Daniel'.

The agency said, "Kang Daniel is planning on ending his hiatus and making a comeback with a reality show 'Hello, Daniel'."

They continued, "He is currently busy filming 'Hello, Daniel' in the United States at the moment."Kang Daniel'Hello, Daniel' is said to show Kang Daniel's veiled charms that even his longest fans do not know yet.

Meanwhile, the show is expected to go on air in the first half of the year.Kang Daniel(Credit= 'danielk_konnect' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
