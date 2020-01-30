SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Says He Is Ready to Start Again
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Says He Is Ready to Start Again

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.30
K-pop artist Kang Daniel has shared a handwritten letter stating that he is ready to start again.

On January 29, Kang Daniel took to his official fan site to post a handwritten letter to his fans.Kang DanielKang Daniel wrote, "Hello, DANITY (the name of Kang Daniel's fandom). A month has already passed since 2020 started. How has your days been in this long winter?"

He continued, "It's been one very cold winter for me. I needed to hibernate in order to get over it. I'm sorry for leaving without saying good night to you. I really should have. I know it's late, but please let me apologize."Kang DanielThe K-pop star went on, "All your warm support brought spring here, and it seems like I'm ready to wake up from my sleep. Thank you for showing me your support even though I broke the news to you all of a sudden. All your messages on this site really touched my heart. I can't thank you enough for everything."

He added, "I'm going to get up now, and will give back more than I have received. I'm sure there will be happier days with you. Let's make 2020 a happy year. Thank you, my DANITY."Kang DanielBack in December 2019, Kang Daniel revealed that he was suffering from depression and anxiety, and halted all his activities to take some proper rest.

(Credit= 'danielk_konnect' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
