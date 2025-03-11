[SBS Star] So Yu Jin Talks About How Popular Jun Ji Hyun Was at Their University

이미지 확대하기

Actress So Yu Jin shared stories from her college days, reminiscing about how incredibly popular actress Jun Ji Hyun was.On March 10, the YouTube channel "Zzan Bro" uploaded a new video featuring actors So Yu Jin, Oh Nara, and Park Young-kyu.The three joined the two hosts, Shin Dong-yeob and Jung Ho-chul, for drinks and conversation.During their chat, Oh Nara mentioned that she and So Yu Jin went to Kaywon High School of Arts together.She added, "So, even before we worked together, I always felt a connection with her. Oh, you know, Yu Jin was insanely popular at our high school back then."Then, Shin Dong-yeob recalled So Yu Jin being known as one of "Dongguk University's Goddesses."In response, So Yu Jin laughed and said, "Ji Hyun was already a superstar when we were in university together. By then, 'My Sassy Girl' had already made her famous, and that techno dance commercial was huge. She had this glow about her—she was gorgeous. Chae Young also landed a role in 'Autumn in My Heart' right after starting school. And me? I was a nobody. I mean, I've never even thought of myself as pretty."The actress went on, "By the way, no one called us 'Dongguk University's Goddesses' at that time. That title came later," then insisted, "And I was definitely not part of it."So Yu Jin shared a memory about Jun Ji Hyun's popularity afterward, saying, "Ji Hyun was so famous that guys would literally line up for her autograph. I was the one making sure they stayed in order, telling them, 'Single file, please! Yes, yes, she'll sign for everyone. Ji Hyun promised! I'm her friend.' Since I helped out, Ji Hyun would ride me home in her van, and we'd go eat tteokbokki together."Shin Dong-yeob chimed in, "Yeah, Ji Hyun was on another level, even back then."Nodding, So Yu Jin commented, "Her presence was just different. We also went to grad school together, so I've known her for a long time, and she's just in a league of her own."(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, Culture Depot)(SBS Star)