[SBS Star] "It Might Not Even Be Possible" BTS J-HOPE Opens Up About His Thoughts on Marriage

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS opened up about his views on marriage, revealing a surprising take on his future plans.On the latest episode of MBC's television show "I Live Alone," which aired on March 7, J-HOPE gave fans a glimpse into his life in Los Angeles, the United States.While in town, J-HOPE met up with his older sister, who also happened to be in L.A. for her work, and the two grabbed brunch together.As they chatted, J-HOPE casually asked, "How's brother-in-law doing?" which naturally led to a conversation about family.His sister said, "Family is really important to me, and I know you feel the same way. But since we're both so busy, we don't get to visit home as much as we'd like. Mom and Dad might feel a little sad about it, but they never really say anything."With a playful tone, she said, "You really should check in with them more often. Try to give them a call more often."J-HOPE let out a small laugh and admitted, "I want to, but maybe because I'm a son, not a daughter, it just feels awkward. Maybe I'll be better about it once I'm married?"His sister then asked, "Oh, so you do want to get married?" to which J-HOPE jokingly replied, "Well, but it might not even be possible."Watching the scene unfold in the studio, comedienne Park Na-rae turned to J-HOPE and asked, "Wait, do you really have no plans to get married?"J-HOPE responded, "Honestly, the older I get, the more I think about marriage. But I just love my work so much."He went on to explain, "The sense of achievement I get from working is what drives me and keeps me going. My work is what brings me comfort."When asked if he considers himself someone who does not ever want to get marred, he clarified, "I wouldn't say that. It's just not something I'm focused on right now."(Credit= MBC I Live Alone)(SBS Star)