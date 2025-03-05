[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon Talks About Receiving Criticism from Her Sister JEONGYEON on Her Play

이미지 확대하기

Actress Gong Seung-yeon shared that her younger sister, JEONGYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE, gave her some criticism on her first-ever play.On March 4, Gong Seung-yeon sat down for an interview at a café in Gangnam, Seoul, to talk about her role as Monica in the play "The Secret of Flowers."During the conversation, Gong Seung-yeon mentioned that several friends and family members had come to see the show, including JEONGYEON."My parents came, and so did JEONGYEON. She said she really enjoyed it. She actually helped me a lot while I was preparing—especially with my lines. When I was memorizing them, we recorded everything except for Monica's parts. JEONGYEON did the voice for Jasmine, but since the lines were so funny, she couldn't stop laughing, so her giggles ended up all over the recording. I had the full script recorded and would listen to it constantly. But honestly, since she's not the best at acting, she sometimes made it harder for me to focus," she said with a laugh.Gong Seung-yeon went on, "After watching my performance, JEONGYEON said, 'Unnie, your breathing was off.' Also, there's a scene where senior actress Jung Young-joo enters first, and then I come in after her. Watching that, JEONGYEON apparently thought, 'Wow, theater actors are really on another level.'"Laughing, Gong Seung-yeon playfully defended herself, saying, "Well, yeah! This is my first time doing theater," before sharing more of JEONGYEON's reaction."Still, she told me the live performance was way more fun than our practice sessions, and she said, 'Unnie, you were really good.' She also mentioned that all the senior actors were amazing and that I was lucky to work with such a great cast," she added."The Secret of Flowers," Gong Seung-yeon's first-ever play, officially opened on March 8 and will run through May 11.(Credit= Varo Entertainment, '0seungyeon' Instagram)(SBS Star)