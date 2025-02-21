[비디오머그/딥빽] 영토도, 자원도 탈탈 털리는 우크라이나?…'경제 식민지' 얘기까지 나오는 종전 협상과 각국 입장을 정리해봤습니다

취임 전부터 이미 우크라이나 전쟁 끝내겠다고 공언한 트럼프 미국 대통령.



어떻게든 빨리 종전을 시키려고 관련 협상에도 속도를 내고 있는데, 최근 미국과 러시아의 장관들이 마주 앉은 종전 협상장에는 우크라이나가 빠져 있었습니다.



이에 '우크라이나 패싱' 논란이 제기됐고, 또 트럼프 대통령이 약 720조 원 규모의 상환을 우크라이나에 청구한 사실도 공개되면서 '경제 식민지' 논란까지 더해졌습니다.



과연 우크라이나 전쟁 종전과 관련한 당사국들과 중재국의 입장이 얼마나, 어떻게 다르길래 이런 논란이 계속 이어지는 것일까요?



팩트는 기본, 맥락까지 전해드리는 '딥빽'에서는 우크라이나 종전을 둘러싼 핵심 이슈들과 그에 대한 각국의 입장이 무엇인지 실제 정상들의 기자회견 발언과 신뢰할 만한 각국 정부 자료, 각국 정상들의 인터뷰 보도 등을 토대로 정리해봤습니다.



함께 보시죠!



00:00 우크라이나 빼고 '종전 직거래'에 나선 미국과 러시아?

01:55 협상 관련 이슈가 되는 키워드, 세 가지로 정리해 봤습니다

02:00 첫 번째 키워드: 영토 문제, 각국 입장은?

05:16 두 번째 키워드: 우크라이나 안보 보장, 각국 입장은?

09:24 세 번째 키워드: 미국이 우크라이나에 건넨 청구서?

12:21 젤렌스키 대통령은 왜 베센트 장관이 건넨 협상안 초안을 거절했을까?

14:21 정확히 알기 어려운 '비공개 협상' 속 확실한 팩트 한 가지 : 지금도 많은 이들이 전쟁으로 고통 받고 있다는 것