[SBS Star] Baby V.O.X Lee Hee-jin Recalls Anti-Fans Setting Her Front Door on Fire
[SBS Star] Baby V.O.X Lee Hee-jin Recalls Anti-Fans Setting Her Front Door on Fire

Published 2025.01.24 15:15
[SBS Star] Baby V.O.X Lee Hee-jin Recalls Anti-Fans Setting Her Front Door on Fire
Lee Hee-jin, a member of Baby V.O.X, shared a shocking memory of anti-fans setting her front door on fire.

Recently, Lee Hee-jin appeared on SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cultwo Show" alongside Brian of duo FLY TO THE SKY. 

During the show, Lee Hee-jin described herself as one of the first K-pop idols to attract a large female fanbase, saying, "I had so many female fans, and the male fans I did have were... let's just say, unique. Some would show up in taekwondo uniforms or full cycling gear. They'd even bring their bicycles and literally ride them to and from events." 

When the host Kim Tae-gyun shared that her boyish charm might have been part of the appeal, Lee Hee-jin agreed, saying, "I also think that. My personality is kind of chill and not super girly. I guess a lot of people liked that about me." 

Lee Hee-jin then mentioned that her fellow Baby V.O.X members Kim E Z and Kan Mi-yeon had more male fans than female fans. 
Baby V.O.X
Kim Tae-gyun then asked if having a lot of fans also meant dealing with a lot of anti-fans and whether any stood out in her memory.

Lee Hee-jin replied, "Oh, I remember a ton of anti-fans! I went through so much because of that K-pop star who was in the same agency as Brian," then glanced at Brian. 

Brian quickly caught on and said, "I think I know who you're talking about—a team with a lot of members, right?"

Lee Hee-jin nodded and continued, "They used to throw raw eggs at me, and one day, I came home to find my front door on fire." 

When the hosts commented that things like that do not seem to happen anymore, she sighed in relief and said, "Thank goodness!"
Baby V.O.X
Baby V.O.X, which debuted in 1997, was one of the most successful and active girl groups of their era.

However, at the height of their popularity, the members faced threats and attacks from anti-fans, especially after a dating rumor between Kan Mi-yeon and Moon Hee Joon of boy group H.O.T. 

(Credit= DR Music, '_lee_heejin' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
