[SBS Star] '40' Koo Hye Sun Shares She Was Asked Out by University Students 20 Years Younger

40-year-old actress Koo Hye Sun revealed that she got asked out by university students 20 years younger than she is.On January 15 episode of MBC's talk show "Radio Star," Koo Hye Sun joined as a guest.During the show, Koo Hye Sun revealed, "Young university students have asked me out before. People in their 20s don't seem to overthink things. They don't worry much about the age difference or the reality of the situation. From their point of view, I might come across as someone they could date. But from my perspective, I always think about how their parents might react, so it's not easy for me to actually go out with them. After all, they are all like 20 years younger than I am."The actress added, "When I receive messages from them, I always replied with a really long response, saying, 'You should think about your parents too.' They later thanked me and say they didn't feel rejected, which I appreciated."Then, the host Kim Gu-ra joked, "Now that you're in grad school with older students, there's a better chance you could date someone there."Chuckling, Koo Hye Sun replied, "But a lot of them even have kids."Kim Gu-ra then pointed out, "Well, I'm sure there are some people who don't have kids, and there are even some who aren't married or might be divorced."Koo Hye Sun candidly admitted, "It's not that. Honestly, my heart just isn't in dating right now."Explaining further, she said, "I've always been really focused on my goals. You know how parents often say dating can distract you from studying? I think they were right."She added with a smile, "But once I've achieved everything I want to, maybe I'll reconsider it then."Koo Hye Sun, who previously dropped out of Seoul Institute of the Arts, re-enrolled at Sungkyunkwan University and graduated in 2024 as valedictorian in Film Studies—13 years after she first began her studies.The same year, in June, she announced her acceptance into KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology)'s master's program in Science Journalism.(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)