[SBS Star] "I Couldn't Tell Fans Because..." HeeChul Says He Was Diagnosed with Disability After Past Accident
Published 2025.01.14 16:59 View Count
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul opened up about being diagnosed with a disability following a severe traffic accident in the past.

On January 12 episode of SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy," HeeChul went to see a fortune teller. 

During the reading, the fortune teller said to HeeChul, "You're living on borrowed time. You went through a major crisis in your twenties, and your body hasn't fully recovered since."

The fortune teller went on to warn him, "Be especially cautious this summer, particularly in July. You could suffer a fracture or break a bone, and it could result in becoming fully disabled."
HeeChul
In response, HeeChul revealed for the first time that he had been diagnosed with a disability due to his past traffic accident. 

He shared, "There's a sticker for disabled individuals that you can get for your car. The day I went to apply for it, I decided to focus on living more actively and walked away without getting it."

He then admitted that, at the time, he did not want to acknowledge that his body was not the same as before.

"That was 10 years ago when I told myself I had to overcome it. I've never shared this before because I didn't want to make my fans feel sad," HeeChul added. 
HeeChul
Watching this in the studio, HeeChul's mother became emotional as she recounted the incident. 

"At that time, DongHae's father had passed away, so HeeChul drove alone back home after attending the funeral. That's when the accident happened. It was terrifying—even now, I tear up just thinking about it." 

With a trembling voice, she continued, "Whenever HeeChul performed after that, his leg would hurt so much. His ankle was completely shattered in the accident, and his femur was broken, requiring metal rods to be inserted." 
HeeChul's mom
In 2006, HeeChul was in a traffic accident that left him with injuries requiring 12 weeks to recover. 

He underwent a 10-hour surgery and took a three-month break from all his activities.

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
