[SBS Star] "Putting Them to Bed Is the Most Fulfilling Part of My Day" Song Joong Ki Discusses Fatherhood

Actor Song Joong Ki shared his deep love for his two children.On January 12 episode of JTBC's cooking show "Chef & My Fridge Since 2014," Song Joong Ki appeared as a guest.During the conversation, Song Joong Ki said with a smile, "My daughter was born just two weeks ago, and she's absolutely adorable. I still can't shake the feeling I had when I held her for the first time—it was different from when I held my son. It feels like girls just cuddle right in."He continued, "My son has just started talking, and it's the cutest thing. Now that he can talk, he seems even cuter to me. He says, 'Good night, Dad' and 'I love you' are said in Korean. But when he wants me to give him a hug, he says, 'Collo,' which I learned means 'neck' in Italian."When the host Kim Sung-joo asked, "I heard you bathed your son every single day for the first 200 days without missing a day?"Song Joong Ki responded, "Yeah, that's something I learned from my mom. Over time, I realized how much I loved seeing the way my baby looked at me while I was bathing them—it's such a special moment. Giving them a bath and putting them to bed has become the most fulfilling part of my day."The actor then shared that while he is currently in Korea for movie promotions, his wife, former British actress Katy Louise Saunders, is living in Italy with their children. He added that when he is not working, he also spends his time there.He remarked, "I actually didn't eat much Italian food before—it wasn't really my taste. But ever since my wife started cooking for me, I've become completely hooked on Italian cuisine. She's honestly a great cook. These days, she's even mastered Korean dishes."Discussing languages, Song Joong Ki said, "My son speaks Italian, and at first, I couldn't understand him, which really worried me. Since becoming a parent, I've been focused on learning languages—especially Italian and improving my English. My wife is also studying Korean right now."Song Joong Ki married Katy Louise Saunders in 2023. They welcomed their son in June of the same year, and their daughter was born in November 2024.(Credit= JTBC Chef & My Fridge Since 2014)(SBS Star)