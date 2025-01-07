[SBS Star] Kong Hyo-jin Shares How Kevin Oh's Proposal Went from Disappointment to Pure Joy

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kong Hyo-jin revealed how her husband, singer Kevin Oh, initially disappointed her with his proposal, only to leave her in tears of overwhelming happiness in the end.On January 6, Kong Hyo-jin and actor Lee Minho, stars of tvN's new drama "When the Stars Gossip," appeared on the popular YouTube show "Zzan Bro," hosted by entertainer Shin Dong-yeob.During the show, Kong Hyo-jin shared the story of how Kevin Oh proposed to her before their marriage.Kong Hyo-jin recalled, "Kevin asked if I wanted to go for a walk with our dog, so we went out near the Bukhan River. My husband told me he had bought a camera and wanted to test it, so he started filming me. I didn't think much of it, but then he suddenly asked, 'Do you want to marry me?' There was no ring or anything, so I told him to do it properly later. He kind of let me down at that time."The actress continued, "But it turned out he had everything prepared at home. When we got back, he proposed properly. He had set up confetti and laid out ten cards along the path, each with a story for me to read. I couldn't stop crying. My husband is such a good writer. He had attached photos of us to the cards and crafted a story with a clear beginning, middle, and end."She added, "When I opened the door, he was down on one knee and handed me a ring. It turns out the earlier letdown was all part of his plan. My advice to anyone planning a proposal is to start with a little disappointment—it makes the moment even more special. I never thought I'd be the type to cry on my proposal day, but I cried so much that day," making everyone laugh.Kong Hyo-jin married Kevin Oh, who is ten years younger than her, in October 2022 after reportedly meeting through a mutual friend.Kevin Oh is currently serving in the military and is expected to be discharged in June.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'kevinoh_' Instagram)(SBS Star)