[SBS Star] Hong Jin-hee Shares How Kim Hye Soo Supports Her During Unemployment

Actress Hong Jin-hee shared a heartwarming story about actress Kim Hye Soo.On December 26 episode of KBS' television show "Living Together 3," Hong Jin-hee, who had been out of the spotlight since her role in the 2011 movie "Sunny," made an appearance.When asked how she was doing, Hong Jin-hee replied, "Well, I got gray hair, so I ended up bleaching it," and added, "I've been unemployed for over ten years. I'm living off money I saved when I was younger, and I'm really, really being frugal with it. The only luxury I indulge in is getting my nails done. I love it so much that I just can't give it up."It turned out Hong Jin-hee's close friend, comedienne Jo Hye-ryeon has been looking after her, even throwing her a 60th birthday party and giving her money on Parents' Day. Hearing this, Hye Eun-yi said, "That's so kind of her. How beautiful."Afterward, Hong Jin-hee talked about how Kim Hye Soo, whom she worked with on the drama "One of a Pair" (1994), takes care of her as well.Hong Jin-hee shared, "Hye Soo always sends me things. Our bond from 'One of a Pair' is still strong. For the past three years, she's been sending me food every month—everything you can imagine."She continued, "I felt bad and told her, 'Hye Soo, please don't send me stuff anymore. You're busy, and I feel bad.' But she said, 'Unnie, we can't see each other often, but at least we can talk or text once a month because of this. It's a way for us to stay connected. I really enjoy doing this, so don't worry about it.' Her words really moved me."She also shared that Kim Hye Soo recently sent her a robot vacuum after she told her that she had injured her arm.Hong Jin-hee added, "It's been some time that she's been sending me things every month. I feel really sorry for Hye Soo, but when she said, 'This is a way I keep in touch with you,' I reluctantly agreed. And when the things she sends fill up my fridge, I have to admit, I do feel a little happy," then laughed.(Credit= KBS Living Together 3, 'hs_kim_95' Instagram)(SBS Star)