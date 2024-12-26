[SBS Star] Park Hyo-shin Reveals What He Does with V & Gang Dong Won When They Hang Out

이미지 확대하기

Singer Park Hyo-shin shared what he does with V of K-pop boy group BTS and actor Gang Dong Won when they hang out together.On December 25, Park Hyo-shin guested on comedienne Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show "Salon Drip Bonus."On this day, Park Hyo-shin revealed that he appeared on "Salon Drip Bonus" at V's recommendation, saying, "As you know V and I recently released 'Winter Ahead' together. Since he's in the military, he can't do anything himself. So I came as his avatar today," he joked.When asked if they worked together because they were already close, Park Hyo-shin said, "Yes, we didn't meet for work. V really loves music. We bonded over our love of music and started enjoying wine together, which naturally brought us closer."He continued, "While chatting, I found out V had some tracks he was working on, and we started playing around with them, creating melodies. We thought, 'Wouldn't it be fun to actually work on this together?' That's how it began. Eventually, 'Winter Ahead' came to be. I've never felt awkward with V, even at the very beginning, because we talked so much about music."When Jang Do-yeon asked if their friendship started because of V's "flirting," Park Hyo-shin smiled and admitted, "Well… maybe? I've been friends with Gang Dong Won for a long time. One day, Gang Dong Won, some other friends, and I were hanging out, and V happened to be close with one of them. V told that friend he wanted to join us, so he came over, and after that, we started meeting up and hanging out."When Jang Do-yeon jokingly commented, "So... you, V, and Gang Dong Won are close, huh? How successful does someone need to be to join the group?" Park Hyo-shin invited her to join the group, but she politely declined, saying she was too introverted for it.Park Hyo-shin added, "Well, when the three of us are together, we listen to music a lot. Gang Dong Won also really loves music."He further shared, "V has a singing machine at his house, so we often sing there."(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube)(SBS Star)