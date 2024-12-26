[SBS Star] Kong Hyo-jin Reveals the Impressive Amount of Wedding Money She Received from Lee Minho

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kong Hyo-jin opened up about the remarkable amount of wedding money actor Lee Minho gave her.On December 24 episode of "Salon Drip 2," hosted by comedienne Jang Do-yeon, Kong Hyo-jin and Lee Minho appeared as guests to promote their upcoming drama "When the Stars Gossip."During the filming of "When the Stars Gossip," Kong Hyo-jin actually got married; she tied the knot with singer Kevin Oh in October 2022.When asked how he felt witnessing her marriage, Lee Minho said, "What stood out the most was seeing Hyo-jin finally find a sense of peace after getting married. She had always seemed so burdened with worries and responsibilities, but after meeting her true partner, she looked more relaxed and comfortable. It was really nice to see that."Kong Hyo-jin expressed her gratitude toward Lee Minho, saying, "He gave me a wedding gift in dollars, which I found so thoughtful. Honestly, the gift was overwhelming. It felt like a scene from 'The Heirs,' with Minho channeling his character, Kim Tan," hinting at the massive sum he gave.She jokingly added, "I feel like I need to return the favor when Minho gets married, but he told me not to worry since it doesn't seem like he'll ever be getting married."Jang Do-yeon then asked Lee Minho if he planned to remain unmarried. Lee Minho responded humbly, "I just didn't want to put any pressure on her."Kong Hyo-jin chimed in, saying, "Minho is generous. He spends well," which made Jang Do-yeon playfully ask, "It's because you're just super rich, right? Spend some today on me too!"Then, Jang Do-yeon took a look at his outfit, noticing how luxurious it looked, and asked, "Where's your outfit from?" This made Lee Minho blush.She also spotted his high-end watch, teasing him about his "young and rich" vibe. Kong Hyo-jin laughed and added, "He really exudes wealth."Kong Hyo-jin also mentioned how Lee Minho receives gifts from all over the world."Thanks to Minho, we had snack trucks arriving like three or four times a day. When my manager asked if we should buy coffee, I'd say, 'Let's wait. Minho's snack truck will probably be here soon.' That's how much the gifts flooded the filming set," she said.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube)(SBS Star)